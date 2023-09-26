September 26, 2023
Another Automaker Could Expand In Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO) – Will Subaru expand in Indiana? The impacts could be if the automaker decides to make electric vehicles here.

Whether Subaru does in fact plan to build a new plant in Indiana is still up in the air, but if it were to happen that would mean more high skill, high paying jobs for Hoosiers, says Andrew Butters, a business economist at IU.

Subaru already has a factory in Lafayette that makes gas powered cars. Subaru is one of the companies that Governor Holcomb met with in Japan last month.

Lawmakers also met at the Statehouse last month to consider tax incentives for an unknown factory possibly coming to Indiana.

