FORT WAYNE, Ind (WOWO) – A Fort Wayne man has been arrested for making bomb threats this week.

Police say 27-year old Jordan Tyler Fairchild was arrested on Monday after he was found with a bomb.

Court documents say police were called by a woman who said her ex, Fairchild, was making threats to come to her home to harm her and her property.

When police arrived, they found a tool bag on the passenger side of Fairchild’s car, which contained a ball with three fuses coming from the top.

Detectives say that while questioning Fairchild, he admitted to building the bomb himself a few months ago.

He is currently being charged with possession of a destruction device, intimidation using a deadly weapon, and intimidation where the threat is to commit a forcible felony.