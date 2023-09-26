September 26, 2023
Seven GOP Presidential Candidates Qualify For Debate

SIMI VALLEY, Calif (WOWO) – Seven Republican presidential candidates have qualified for Wednesday’s debate in California.

The RNC announced Monday that former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, who took part in the first debate in Milwaukee last month, didn’t make the cut.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former Indiana Governor and former Vice President and Indiana governor Mike Pence will return to the stage, along with North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum, former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley.

Special live debate coverage will start at 9:00 p.m. on WOWO 92.3 FM and 1190 AM.

