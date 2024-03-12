Applications Open for Community Connections: Southeast Arts Project Grants in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Residents and organizations in Southeast Fort Wayne are invited to apply for the Community Connections: Southeast Arts Project Grants program, a collaborative initiative administered by Arts United of Greater Fort Wayne and supported by NIPSCO and the NiSource Charitable Foundation.

The program aims to unite residents in Southeast Fort Wayne to enhance community spaces, strengthen relationships, and celebrate the area’s history and culture through artistic experiences. Projects funded by these grants are expected to contribute to community development efforts, encourage community participation, and promote a sense of pride among residents.

Eligible projects include annual festivals, art classes, dance performances, music events, cultural celebrations, interactive arts experiences, and public art installations. Grants ranging from $500 to $5,000 are available, with a total budget of $50,000 allocated for the program.

Applicants must reside or be physically located within the southeast quadrant of Fort Wayne, encompassing neighborhoods east of Calhoun Street and south of the Maumee River. While organizations and resources from outside the quadrant can participate in projects, only those within the designated area are eligible to apply for grants.

To ensure community involvement, Arts United will recruit 50% or more of the grant review panel from individuals living or actively working in Southeast Fort Wayne. This ensures that the projects funded align with the preferences and needs of the local community.

Those interested in learning more about the program can attend virtual or in-person support sessions. Virtual sessions are scheduled for Tuesday, March 12, 2024, at 5:30 pm and Friday, March 29, 2024, at 12 pm. In-person support sessions will take place on Wednesday, March 27, 2024, at 5:30 pm at the Renaissance Pointe YMCA Choir Room and on Tuesday, April 2, 2024, at 4 pm at Fort Wayne Urban League.

The deadline for applications is Wednesday, April 17, 2024. For more information, including the full grant application and guidelines, as well as support session registration, interested parties can visit artsunited.org/resources/grants.