Wanted Ohio Man Arrested for Child Sex Crimes

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – An Ohio man has been taken into custody after a warrant was issued after sexual abuse allegations.

It started on February 14, 2024 when the Fort Wayne Police Department was informed of allegations that 37-year-old Cody James Jenkins was sexually abusing minor children.

Detective Eric Krull with the FWPD and Detective Michelle Brown from the FWPD Crimes Against Persons Section were both assigned to the case, with Detective Brown as the lead detective in the case.

Detective Brown submitted her case to the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office. A warrant was then issued for the arrest of Jenkins April 23, 2024.

Jenkins was taken into custody the morning of April 25 in Lima, Ohio. Jenkins is facing six counts of Child Molesting, on charge of Sexual Misconduct with a Minor, and two counts of Child Seduction, all are felonies.

FWPD detectives were assisted by the Dr. Bill Lewis Center for Children, the Indiana Department of Child Services, the Fort Wayne Sexual Assault Treatment Center, FWPD Victims Assistance, the U.S. Marshals Service, and law enforcement from Lima, Ohio.