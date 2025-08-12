Applications Open for Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship in Allen County

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WOWO) – The 2025 Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship application is now open in Allen County through the Community Foundation of Greater Fort Wayne. This year, the Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship Program (LECSP) will award 147 scholarships across Indiana, with five available to students in Allen County.

The scholarship covers full tuition, required fees, and up to $900 annually for books and equipment for four years of full-time undergraduate study at any eligible Indiana public or private nonprofit college or university.

To qualify, applicants must be Indiana residents graduating from an accredited Indiana high school by June 30, 2026, plan to pursue a full-time baccalaureate degree in-state, and meet additional local criteria. In Allen County, students must have at least a 3.0 GPA, demonstrate financial need, complete the Indiana Core 40 diploma or higher, and be recommended by their high school.

Applications are due by September 9 at 11:59 p.m., with guidance counselors submitting their portions by September 12. The Community Foundation will nominate five finalists for state-level consideration, with winners announced in December 2025.

For more information or to apply, students can visit http://bit.ly/3Uk4Mdr or speak with their high school guidance counselor.