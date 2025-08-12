August 12, 2025
Council Member Says “No” to Proposed Utility Rate Hikes

by Macy Gray0
Fort Wayne. Ind. (WOWO) – Tomorrow night, Fort Wayne City Council will weigh three proposed rate hikes and two revenue bond requests from City Utilities — but at least one council member says they won’t be voting yes.

The proposals, if approved, would increase water, sewer, and stormwater rates across the City Utilities service area over the next three to five years. The unnamed council member says they’ve “lost faith” in City Utilities’ leadership, arguing the department has strayed from its mission to serve Fort Wayne ratepayers.

Citing concerns over customer service, communication, reimbursement of city expenses, development costs, county growth policy, and project cleanup, the council member says leadership changes are needed before any rate increases should be considered. “Without a clear path to take care of the City ratepayer, I cannot move forward on the requests before the City Council,” the statement read.

