Applications Open for Mayor’s Youth Engagement Council

Mayor Sharon Tucker is looking for applicants for the Mayor’s Youth Engagement Council.

Applicants must be a city resident and enrolled as a high school sophomore, junior or senior for the 2025-2026 school year.

It’s a one-year commitment for members to provide a voice for the youth of Fort Wayne to local government by engaging their peers, creating innovative solutions and working on projects.

They’re offering three separate application submission windows to better accommodate summer schedules.

Applications submitted by May 19, 2025 – Interviews will be held on May 27 or June 3

Applications submitted by June 16, 2025 – Interviews will be held on June 24 or July 1

Final application deadline: July 14, 2025 – Interviews will be held on July 22 or July 29

Applications are now open.

You can find more information and apply here.