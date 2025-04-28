April 28, 2025
Police Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting

by Alyssa Foster0
Image supplied/Marion Police Department

MARION, Ind. (WOWO) – Police are investigating a shooting involing police that happened Sunday evening. 

The Marion Police Department says they responded to a call with reports of someone with a knife around 36th St. and Washington St. 

The department says the person with a knife was shot by an officer on scene, according to 21 Alive News. 

Indiana State Police are now investigating the incident.

21 Alive News says one person died at the scene, but their identity has not yet been released. 

No officers were injured in the incident.

