Arrest made in Glenbrook Mall shooting case

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – An arrest has been made in connection to the shooting that took place at Glenbrook Mall earlier this month.

27-year-old Quentin Lewis was apprehended without incident near Crescent Avenue and East State Boulevard at 11:40 P.M. on Thursday, September 7, 2023.

Lewis faces charges of Criminal Recklessness and Battery with a Deadly Weapon. The arrest was carried out by the FWPD Gang and Violent Crimes Unit, with support from the FWPD Homicide Unit and the Allen County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.