Weekend Events 9/8 – 9/10

Be A Tourist in Your Own Hometown

Sunday, September 10 • Throughout Fort Wayne

Visit 21 Fort Wayne museums and attractions for FREE on Sunday afternoon! Pick up a free passport at any Fort Wayne Kroger and Old National Bank location.

West Central Home & Garden Tour and ArtsFest

Saturday, September 9 – Sunday, September 10 • West Central Neighborhood

Tour an eclectic variety of historic homes in the West Central Neighborhood! You’ll also want to stroll the ArtsFest and shop for goods from local arts and craft vendors.

Grabill Country Fair

Thursday, September 7 – Saturday, September 9 • Downtown Grabill

Let the fall festivities begin! This country-style fair highlights the area’s Amish heritage, and features amazing food, all-ages activities, and shopping in the heart of Grabill.

Brewed IN the Fort Craft Beer Fest

Saturday, September 9 • Headwaters Park Pavilions

Adults 21+ are invited to this annual festival celebrating locally crafted beers and ciders! Pair it with Fort Wayne Festiv-Ale at Parkview Field in the evening for a complete day of hops.

Jim Gaffigan

Saturday, September 9 • Memorial Coliseum

Don’t miss six-time Grammy nominated comedian, actor, writer, and producer, two-time New York Times best-seller, and three-time Emmy winning performer, Jim Gaffigan in Fort Wayne.