DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – An early-morning crash left one dead Saturday morning.

Indiana State Police Officers responded to State Road 327 near C.R. 32 around 12:50 a.m. where they found at least one person dead.

Reports say only one vehicle was involved in the crash, but the number of people involved in the crash is unknown.

Investigators are working to learn more about the crash including what may have caused it.