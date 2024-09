PAULDING COUNTY, Ohio (WOWO) – One man was airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital and two others were taken on ground to nearby hospitals after a mishap on an amusement-type ride.

It happened at Mercer Landmark. The ride equipment, owned by A & A Party Rental, was being put together when the incident happened.

It happened around 1:50 p.m. on Friday, and all three injured were adults.

No additional information on their status or what caused the incident is available at this time.