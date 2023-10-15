Dispatchers Testing Out Video 911

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WOWO) – You may video call friends and family a lot through apps like FaceTime. Dispatchers in Spencer County are now rolling out the capability to video calling 911.

Dispatchers there say the new tech will allow them to talk face-to-face with someone who needs help. They also say they can get better GPS information of where the caller is.

Amanda Epley, the 911 director for Spencer County dispatch says furthermore, it will also allow them to identify criminals at the scene of a crime being committed.

She says this “extremely accurate information” will go a long way in trying to solve crimes.