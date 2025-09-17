AWS Foundation Awards $1.4 Million in Grants to Support Disability Services

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — The AWS Foundation has awarded more than $1.4 million in grants to support programs and services for people with disabilities across northeast Indiana.

The $1,412,784 in funding will benefit 15 nonprofit organizations and two special initiatives, the foundation announced. The grants are aimed at enhancing accessibility, employment opportunities, education, and community engagement for individuals with intellectual, developmental, and physical disabilities.

Recipients include Turnstone, which will use the funding to renovate an inclusive playground at the Kimbrough Learning Center, and the Fort Wayne Philharmonic, which plans restroom renovations and updated accessibility signage. Other projects include sensory-friendly programming at Fort Wayne Ballet, scholarships for adaptive riding lessons at Haven Hills Therapy Center and Image of Hope Ranch, and operating support for organizations such as the League for the Blind & Disabled and Life Adult Day Academy.

Additional grant recipients include Camp Millhouse, Junior Achievement of Northern Indiana, Lutheran Social Services, My Autism Ally, the Northeast Indiana Early Childhood Coalition, The Carriage House, World Baseball Academy, and Young Life Southwest Fort Wayne.

Founded in 2007, AWS Foundation supports a wide range of organizations that help people with disabilities fully participate in community life. More information is available at awsfoundation.org.