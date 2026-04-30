Goshen Couple Charged After Neglect Case Uncovers Unsafe Home Conditions

GOSHEN, IND. (WOWO) A Goshen couple is facing neglect charges after authorities say a welfare check revealed hazardous living conditions inside their home.

Police in Elkhart County responded Monday and reported finding widespread unsanitary conditions throughout the trailer, including large amounts of animal waste, insects, and contamination on floors and furniture, according to WSBT.

Investigators say more than two dozen dogs and cats were inside the home, many appearing neglected. One animal was found dead at the scene. The remaining 26 animals were removed and taken to the Elkhart County Humane Society, which is now operating at full capacity following the case.

Authorities also reported that three children were living in the home under conditions they described as unsafe.

Laura and Thomas Duncan have been arrested and are facing neglect-related charges. The case remains under investigation.