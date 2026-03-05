March 5, 2026
AP

Bahrain Says An Iranian Missile Hit A State-Run Oil Refinery

by AP News0

(AP) — Bahrain said the fire Thursday night was extinguished without injuries and the refinery was still working.

But it marked yet another Iranian strike targeting the region’s oil industry, the lifeblood of the Gulf Arab states.

