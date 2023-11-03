November 3, 2023
Barricaded Subject With Warrants Surrenders

(Photo Supplied / Allen County Sheriff's Department)

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – On Friday, Warrants and Fugitive Division Officers with the Allen County Sheriff’s Department conducted surveillance in the 7200 block of Adams Center Road.

Just after 11:00 A.M., the subject they were looking for with active warrants was positively identified in a residence.

According to Sgt. Adam Griffith, the officers surrounded the residence and made contact with the adult male suspect through an open window. The suspect was armed with a knife and refused to exit the residence.

Eventually, the Allen County SWAT Team and Crisis Negotiation Teams were called to the scene. The officers were able to successfully de-escalate the situation.

At 2:17 P.M., after nearly two hours of speaking with the suspect, he surrendered peacefully. The suspect was transported to Allen County Lockup.

The suspect is identified as, 30-year-old Amerus Rudd of Fort Wayne. His active warrants include: Violation of Probation for Theft of a Firearm and Unauthorized Entry of a Motor Vehicle, Escape and Failure to Return to Lawful Detention, and Violation of Probation for Aggravated Battery.

The Fort Wayne Police Department’s Air Support Unit assisted with the investigation.

