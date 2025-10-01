Batteries Behaving Badly: Fire Prevention Week Targets Lithium-Ion Dangers

BOSTON, MA (WOWO News) – They power your phone, your laptop, your e-bike — and they might just burn your house down.

That’s the blunt message behind this year’s Fire Prevention Week, running October 5–11, 2025, with the theme: “Charge into Fire Safety: Lithium-Ion Batteries in Your Home.”

The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) — Fire Prevention Week’s sponsor for more than a century — is sounding the alarm as fires and explosions linked to lithium-ion batteries continue to rise across the country.

“Lithium-ion batteries are powerful, convenient, and they’re just about everywhere,” said Lorraine Carli, NFPA’s vice president of Outreach and Advocacy. “Making sure the public knows how to use them safely is critical to minimizing the potential risks they pose.”

This year’s campaign focuses on three key safety points:

BUY only devices certified by a national testing lab.

CHARGE safely — no cheap cables, no soft surfaces, no overcharging.

DISPOSE responsibly — never toss batteries in the trash; use a proper recycling location.

According to the NFPA, most lithium-ion batteries are used safely — but when they fail, the results can be explosive. Overheating, improper charging, or physical damage can turn common household items into serious fire hazards.

Fire departments and safety groups nationwide will mark the week with outreach campaigns, school visits, and demonstrations — all aimed at keeping homes and families safe.

WOWO News will have continuing coverage throughout Fire Prevention Week.