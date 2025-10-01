Fort Wayne’s Past Powers Its Economic Future

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WOWO) — A new economic study unveiled today shows that historic preservation and heritage tourism are delivering big returns for Fort Wayne’s economy.

The report — titled “Preservation is About the Future” — was released during the Indiana State Historic Preservation Conference at the Embassy Theatre. Conducted by PlaceEconomics, the study highlights the impact of local historic tax credit projects and tourism on jobs, housing, and investment across the city.

According to Inside Indiana Business, key takeaways include:

$340 million invested in historic rehab projects since 2001, supporting 258 jobs annually

$313 million spent by heritage visitors in 2024, backing nearly 3,000 jobs

Home values in historic districts are 13% higher than elsewhere in the city

61% of households in historic districts earn less than the city’s median income , showing affordability diversity

Historic rehab creates over 200 jobs annually, even excluding major projects like Electric Works

“If historic rehabilitation were a single business, it would be one of the 50 largest employers in Fort Wayne,” said Donovan Rypkema of PlaceEconomics, the firm behind the report. “Fort Wayne’s commitment to preservation supports local jobs, affordable housing, and neighborhood revitalization.”

The study was funded by the City of Fort Wayne, the Efroymson Family Fund, Allen County Public Library Genealogy Center, and Visit Fort Wayne.