Bayh Legacy Continues: Beau Bayh Enters Secretary of State Race

Indianapolis, IN (WOWO) Beau Bayh, the son of former U.S. Sen. and Indiana Gov. Evan Bayh, has officially filed to run for Indiana Secretary of State, aiming to continue his family’s long political legacy.

Inside Indiana Business reports that the 29-year-old Democrat and Marine Corps veteran announced his candidacy Monday, criticizing the current Secretary of State’s office as “a symbol of backroom deals and waste.” In a statement and campaign video, Bayh vowed to restore accountability, strengthen election oversight, and support Indiana’s small businesses.

“Hoosiers work hard for our money, and it’s being wasted,” Bayh said. “We deserve a Secretary of State who works for the people.”

Bayh, a Harvard Law graduate and former judicial law clerk, also served as a Marine infantry captain and graduated from the Scout Sniper Unit Leader’s Course. He received an honorable discharge in 2023.

His campaign launch targets Republican incumbent Diego Morales, who has faced criticism over no-bid contracts, taxpayer-funded travel, and hiring his brother-in-law during his first term. Bayh called for greater transparency and said he’s ready to challenge entrenched political interests.

“I’m a Marine and we don’t run from a fight,” Bayh said.

Democrat Blythe Potter, Republican challengers Dave Shelton and Jamie Reitenour, and Libertarian Laura Shillings are also seeking their parties’ nominations. Party conventions will determine nominees in the summer of 2026 ahead of the fall election.

Bayh’s announcement marks another chapter in a political dynasty that includes his father, Evan, who first won statewide office as Secretary of State in 1986, and his grandfather, Birch Bayh, who served nearly two decades in the U.S. Senate.