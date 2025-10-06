Michigan Cuts $2B SOAR Job Incentive Program

Lansing, MI (WOWO) — Michigan lawmakers have officially killed Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s $2 billion SOAR cash-for-jobs program, ending a controversial business subsidy plan amid growing skepticism over its effectiveness and value to taxpayers according to Bridge Michigan.

The Strategic Operating and Attraction Reserve (SOAR) program, launched in late 2021, aimed to lure major corporate investments by offering upfront subsidies and funding infrastructure projects to accelerate development. The first major award went to General Motors, part of a $7 billion investment celebrated by Whitmer in early 2022.

However, the program quickly became a lightning rod for criticism. Despite billions promised to companies, the number of jobs created has fallen dramatically short of targets. As of this year, fewer than 100 jobs have been filled out of 11,300 promised by 2033, with some projects delayed or downsized.

Bipartisan lawmakers expressed frustration with SOAR’s lack of transparency, costly investments, and politically driven project selection. State Rep. Dylan Wegela (D-Garden City), an early SOAR critic, called the program a failure, arguing taxpayer funds would be better spent on schools and infrastructure.

Republican State House Finance Committee Chair Mark Tisdell also cited the program’s inability to deliver as the reason for its demise, saying, “There were a lot of lofty promises, project selection was too political, and it never delivered.”

Despite the program’s termination, business leaders cautioned that ending SOAR could impact Michigan’s competitiveness in attracting future investments. John Walsh, CEO of the Michigan Manufacturers Association, called for a consistent and strategic economic development plan moving forward.

The Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) said it will continue working with lawmakers to develop new tools and strategies to foster long-term economic success for the state.