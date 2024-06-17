June 17, 2024
Indiana NewsLocal News

Beckwith Gets GOP Vote for Lt. Gov Candidacy, Bucking Braun

by Mike Wilson0
FILE - U.S. Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., announces in Indianapolis, Monday, Dec. 12, 2022 that he will for Indiana governor in 2024. Braun will face Indiana Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch for the Republican nomination. An Indianapolis City-County Council member on Thursday, July 6, 2023, became the second announced Democrat to seek Indiana’s open U.S. Senate seat from outgoing Braun in the 2024 election. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) –

Against the endorsement of former president Donald Trump and Republican Candidate for Governor, Senator Mike Braun, the Indiana Republican Delegates voted in favor of Micah Beckwith, instead of State Representative Julie McGuire for Lt. Governor. Beckwith, a conservative pastor and podcaster, won narrowly with 51-percent of the vote. Beckwith had been registering delegates and building support well-ahead of Saturday’s State GOP vote. The last time there was a contested convention for that post was 1996.

