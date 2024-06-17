Beckwith Gets GOP Vote for Lt. Gov Candidacy, Bucking Braun

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) –

Against the endorsement of former president Donald Trump and Republican Candidate for Governor, Senator Mike Braun, the Indiana Republican Delegates voted in favor of Micah Beckwith, instead of State Representative Julie McGuire for Lt. Governor. Beckwith, a conservative pastor and podcaster, won narrowly with 51-percent of the vote. Beckwith had been registering delegates and building support well-ahead of Saturday’s State GOP vote. The last time there was a contested convention for that post was 1996.