INDIANA, (WOWO) — Indiana plans to execute Roy Lee Ward on October 10 for the 2001 murder of 15-year-old Stacy Payne.

The state spent $300,000 on lethal injection drugs, sparking renewed debate over execution costs and methods.

Rep. Jim Lucas wants to allow firing squads and gallows as alternatives.

Opponents say the death penalty is too expensive and ineffective, with trials costing nearly 10 times more than life sentences.