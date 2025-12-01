Berrien Springs Elementary Vice Principal Arrested on Child Seduction Charges

BERRIEN SPRINGS, MI (WOWO) The vice principal of Mars Elementary School in Berrien Springs has been arrested in St. Joseph County, Indiana, on charges of child seduction involving his adopted daughter, according to police.

42-year-old Scott Liggett is accused of grooming the child beginning in 2015 while he worked as an academic dean at Mary Daly Elementary School in Elkhart. The child later entered the Liggett home as a foster child in 2017 and was adopted in 2019. The now-17-year-old reported the alleged assaults earlier this year.

Elkhart Community Schools confirmed Liggett previously worked at Mary Daly and Mary Feeser elementary schools. Parents in all districts where he was employed have been notified according to WNDU.

A parent at Mars Elementary told WNDU he was surprised to learn Liggett had used a different first name professionally and expressed concern that the school community was unaware of the allegations until now.

The case remains under investigation.