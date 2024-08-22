August 22, 2024
Local News

17-year-old girl dies after shooting last week

by Network Indiana0
(WOWO News)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (NETWORK INDIANA) — A teenage girl who was injured in a shooting that happened a week ago has died.

The girl died after spending several days in life-threatening condition, says the coroner.

The shooting happened late in the evening last Thursday. It was along Winter Street on the city’s southwest side.

Detectives have been speaking with people who live near where the shooting happened, but so far no information has been found leading them to have a suspect in the case.

If you have any information on the shooting you are urged to give Fort Wayne PD a call.

