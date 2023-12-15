Bluffton fentanyl dealer pleads guilty

BLUFFTON, Ind. (WOWO) – A Bluffton teen pled guilty to drug charges after he sold nearly 20 grams of fentanyl to a confidential informant earlier this year.

The News-Banner reports that 19-year-old Malvern Bozarth was charged with dealing a narcotic drug in 10 or more grams and possession of a firearm.

Bozarth sold pills to a Bluffton Police Department detective at his home.

Though Bozarth is just 19 years old, he has a long list of criminal activity that began several years ago, including similar firearm and drug charges.

Bozarth was sentenced to two years at the Indiana Department of Correction with one year suspended under one of the Level 5 felonies. All other charges were dismissed as part of a plea agreement made with the state.