Fort Wayne man attempted to erase evidence on cell phone after hit-and-run

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (NETWORK INDIANA)–A 19-year-old Fort Wayne man, previously charged in a hit-and-run incident last summer that resulted in a traumatic brain injury for another teenager, now faces allegations of attempting to erase potential evidence from his cell phone.

On Thursday, Allen County prosecutors formally accused Omarion Rogers of obstruction of justice, a felony charge. They assert that he tried to reset his cell phone in an effort to eliminate his electronic footprint, intending to hinder its use in his upcoming April trial related to the hit-and-run.

Rogers is already facing a felony charge of leaving the scene of an accident causing moderate or serious bodily injury. This charge stems from a July 2 collision involving a Dodge Charger and a 14-year-old on a “motocross style” bike.