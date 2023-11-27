Bo Jackson to highlight Trine Scholarship Gala this winter

ANGOLA, Ind. (WOWO) – Famed multisport professional athlete Bo Jackson will highlight Trine University’s 20th annual Scholarship Gala in February, which raises money for student scholarships.

In addition to Jackson’s presentation, those in attendance will have the opportunity to taste wine, enjoy a gourmet dinner by Bon Appetit, listen to live music provided by the Trine University Jazz Band, and participate in live and silent auctions including sports memorabilia, vacations, jewelry, experience packages and artwork.

Sponsorship packages and tickets are available through Feb. 3. To reserve tickets ($125 each), donate an auction item or get sponsorship details, visit //trine.edu/gala or call 665-4114.

For more information on the 2024 Trine Scholarship Gala, contact Clare Danner, director of alumni relations, at cadanner15@trine.edu, or Denise Geary, office manager, University Advancement, at gearyd@trine.edu, or call (260) 665-4114.