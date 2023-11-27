Penny Pitch / All American partnership to lower gas prices

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Donating to WOWO’s annual Penny Pitch effort this year could help you save a lot on gas this Friday.

Adam Dager, owner of All American Stores, tells WOWO News that prices will be rolled back ten cents per gallon from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Columbia City, New Haven, and Bluffton locations as WOWO staffers and volunteers from Junior Achievement – this year’s Penny Pitch recipient – will be at those specific locations collecting donations.

WOWO will also be broadcasting live during the event.

You can learn more about Penny Pitch and donate at this link.