Body Of Fort Wayne Man Recovered From Pond

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating after the body of a Fort Wayne man was recovered yesterday from a residential pond in Allen County.

At 3:15 p.m., officers responded to the 4200 block of Fieldbrook Pass in Fort Wayne after a nearby resident witnessed 45-year-old Aaron Graves, of Fort Wayne, yelling from the water. The resident attempted to help Graves, was unsuccessful, and called 911.

Fort Wayne Fire Department divers arrived and began a search. At 4 p.m., they found and recovered Graves in 30 feet of water. Lifesaving efforts were provided on scene. Graves was transported to Parkview Regional Medical Center where he was later pronounced deceased.

An autopsy was completed today, and the cause of death has been ruled drowning.

The incident is still under investigation.