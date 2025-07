FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Indiana is set to receive $16.5 million from a $720 million national opioid settlement involving eight drugmakers.

Attorney General Todd Rokita announced the deal, aimed at holding companies accountable for their role in the opioid crisis.

The settlement bans promoting strong opioids or offering discounts, adding to Indiana’s $1.1 billion in opioid settlements since 2021.