November 13, 2025
Border Communities Push Back Against Cannabis Growth

by Brian Ford

NILES TOWNSHIP, MI. (WOWO) Michigan border towns are moving to limit marijuana businesses, as residents express concern over the concentration of dispensaries. On Tuesday, Niles Township voters rejected plans to open 21 new cannabis stores along a single road. According to Bridge Michigan — Nearly six in ten residents approved a measure banning new marijuana shops, citing the impact on the community and a desire to avoid the density of stores seen elsewhere in the county.

In Menominee, a city along the Wisconsin border, voters approved a cap of nine dispensaries. The vote follows a series of legal and local government challenges over store licenses. Residents and local officials said the limits help balance community interests while allowing existing businesses to operate.

The votes come amid a crowded Michigan cannabis market, where more than 850 dispensaries operate across 75 counties. Oversupply has driven down recreational marijuana sales and prompted some retailers to leave the state. Lawmakers have also introduced a 24% wholesale tax and are considering legislation to cap the number of marijuana businesses statewide.

