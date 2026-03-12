Red Flag Gun Orders Increase Across Michigan

LANSING, MI (WOWO) Use of Michigan’s “red flag” gun law increased significantly in 2025, according to new state court data showing a 31 percent rise in extreme risk protection order filings.

A report from the State Court Administrative Office shows 514 requests for protection orders were filed last year. Judges granted 407 of those requests, allowing firearms to be temporarily removed from individuals considered a risk to themselves or others. Another 93 requests were denied or dismissed, while 19 orders were later dismissed after guns had already been confiscated.

The law, which took effect in February 2024, allows judges to temporarily remove firearms from someone believed to pose a danger. Orders can last up to one year, though individuals may challenge the decision every six months while the order remains active.

Supporters of the law say the orders can help prevent both suicide and violent incidents. According to reporting from Bridge Michigan, researchers and advocacy groups say more long-term data will be needed to better understand how the policy is being used across the state.

Some demographic information tied to the orders remains incomplete because reporting race, age and gender in filings is optional. Among the cases where information was available, most orders involved men and white individuals.

The law allows several people to request a protection order, including family members, romantic partners, roommates and mandatory reporters such as law enforcement officers or health care providers.

Opponents of the policy, including several Republican lawmakers and candidates for governor, have questioned the law’s constitutionality and have called for its repeal. Michigan is one of more than twenty states, along with Washington, D.C., that have adopted similar “red flag” firearm laws.

Despite the increase in filings, analysts say additional reporting over the coming years will provide a clearer picture of how frequently the law is used and where it may be having the greatest impact.