Braun, McCormick spar over abortion, legal pot in debate

INDIANAPOLIS (NETWORK INDIANA) — Two of the three candidates for governor of Indiana went head-to-head in a debate for the first time Wednesday evening.

Republican Mike Braun and Democrat Jennifer McCormick discussed a plethora of issues impacting Hoosiers in an hour-long debate that air on FOX 59. Libertarian Donald Rainwater was not invited to the debate due to not meeting the minimum standards set by the TV station.

The topics ranges from abortion to legal pot and from property taxes to immigration among many others.

The night started off on the economic front as the moderators asked both candidates if they would consider raising the state’s minimum wage, which currently sits at $7.25 an hour. McCormick said it’s time to raise it, but raised concern on where to raise to saying that “$15 doesn’t get Hoosiers anywhere right now.”

Braun said he’d “consider it”, but said he favored a more organic approach by ensuring businesses can raise wages on their own through favorable economic policies.

Things got a bit heavier when the debate turned to the topic of abortion. Braun argued that Indiana’s current legislation limiting abortion is working.

“It is a bill that sanctifies life. We are a state that does that with reasonable exceptions,” he said. “I think the people have spoken, the legislators have listened, and I think we have a bill that is working for Hoosiers.”

“I don’t know how any elected official can say it’s working when we already have women dying in Indiana,” McCormick retorted. “I’m the only person on this stage that has been pregnant, I’m the only one on this stage that has given birth. I believe in the standards set by Roe. It’s time we return that.”

Housing and Property Taxes were another topic discussed in which both candidates again summarized their plans to deal with rising property taxes, which in some cases have threatened the living situations for many Hoosiers, especially the elderly and retired.

Braun noted that his plan will cap property taxes in a way that will also have localities, school districts, and other local stakeholders be more judicious in what they are asking of taxpayers so that they do not “price Hoosiers out of their homes.”

McCormick noted some endorsements of her plan from Ball State economist Michael Hicks, saying that her plan would say Hoosiers roughly $600 million.

A brief foray on the opioid crisis turned into a debate on whether Indiana should finally legalize marijuana, like each of the four states that surround Indiana. McCormick ardently supported full legalization both medicinally and recreationally.

“We are on an island of our own and every state around us that’s legalized this is taking advantage of it,” McCormick said. “Low estimates of (an economic impact) of $177 million with tens if not thousands of jobs. What a huge economic boost for the state of Indiana. It’s time.”

Braun exercised a little more caution.

“Marijuana is something we need to look at,” Braun said. “I will be open to doing what makes sense, not what is politically convenient to do. Medical marijuana is something that makes sense and I’ll listen to the legislature and I’ll make sure I get the ear of law enforcement.”

Braun said he will “consider” legalizing recreational pot.

The evening wound down with both trading jabs at each other over the southern border. McCormick blasted Braun for being an “Washington insider” in not supporting the bipartisan bill that Democrats say would have secured the southern border. Braun voted against it and stood by his decision saying that it would have let more migrants in illegally.

The two will debate again tonight on WISH-TV at 6pm ET. Rainwater will be taking part as well.