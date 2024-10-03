Allen County to host tire recycling event Saturday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Allen County will host a tire recycling event on Saturday.

The event runs from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m. at the former International Harvester facility on Meyer Road.

The county says it provides an opportunity for residents to dispose of unwanted car, truck and bicycle tires in an environmentally responsible way.

Tires must be de-rimmed, dry and free of debris. The first four tires are free, and a small fee applies after that.

The event is exclusively being held for Allen County residents.