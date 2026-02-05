Braun Urges Social Media Restrictions After Teen’s Death

INDIANAPOLIS, IND. (WOWO) Indiana Governor Mike Braun is calling on lawmakers to pass new restrictions on social media use for minors following the death of seventeen-year-old Hailey Buzbee.

Braun is urging legislators to require parental consent for social media use by children ages thirteen to seventeen and to prohibit social media accounts for children under thirteen. According to reporting by Fox 59, Braun said similar measures have already been adopted in other states and should be considered in Indiana.

The renewed push comes as several bills addressing social media restrictions have struggled to move forward this legislative session. State Senator Jeff Raatz of Richmond, the author of one Senate bill that initially included limits on teen social media use, said that provision has been removed from the legislation.

Two additional bills that would have required age verification to access social media platforms never received committee hearings. State Senator Liz Brown of Fort Wayne, a co-author of one of those measures, said lawmakers need to continue discussions about online safety, including gaming platforms and forums.

House Education Committee Chair Bob Behning of Indianapolis said he remains hopeful that some form of social media restrictions will advance before the session ends. Behning said one option under consideration would focus on regulating social media companies and their algorithms rather than placing responsibility on parents and students.

In statements posted on social media, Braun said he is also working with the Indiana State Police to identify gaps in the state’s alert system. Lieutenant Governor Micah Beckwith has called for adoption of what he described as “Hailey’s Law,” which would create a new Pink Alert for missing persons and expand predator awareness education in schools.

Indiana law currently requires schools to provide age-appropriate instruction on recognizing child abuse and sexual abuse.