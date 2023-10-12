October 12, 2023
Local News

Local First Responders To Be Featured On COPS

by WOWO News0
FORT WAYNE, Ind (WOWO) – Local first responders are set to appear on a popular nationwide television show.

The Fort Wayne Police Department will be featured on the hit show COPS.

A “filmed on location” show that follows members of law enforcement around during their shifts.

For several weeks, camera crews have been following the department’s Drone and First Responder Program.

As of right now, no official air date has been released. However, season 35 of COPS is scheduled to start on April 7th on Fox Nation.

 

