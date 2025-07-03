Bridge Reconstruction Will Likely Cause Delays

Fort Wayne, IN (WOWO) – On July 8, new traffic patterns will begin for the Bluffton Road Bridge. Reconstruction will require traffic to be reduced to one lane of traffic at a time and will likely cause significant delays. It is highly recommended that the public seek an alternative route while this traffic pattern is in operation through October.

Only one direction of travel will be allowed on the bridge at a time.

Red lights at signals will be significantly longer than a standard signaled intersection to provide time for traffic to clear the construction zone.

A new signal head will be installed for eastbound Bluffton Road 600 feet in front of the bridge to allow westbound traffic to clear the construction zone.

Expect significant delays crossing the Bluffton Road Bridge and at the intersection of Bluffton Road and Broadway due to the new traffic pattern.

The City of Fort Wayne asks for your patience during this phase of construction.