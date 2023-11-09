Brown Named 2023 Midwest Champion of Innovation

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) – State Senator Liz Brown was recognized the Midwest Champion of Innovation over the weekend.

Brown received the award at TechNet’s annual state policy conference in Austin, Texas. The Champion of Innovation award is given to state lawmakers who are leaders in advocating for policies that strengthen the economy, create jobs and produce innovation, especially those who are dedicated to issues in the technology sector.

Brown was chosen from a pool of state lawmakers around the country as this year’s Midwest Champion because of her work on data privacy, cybersecurity and economic and workforce development.

“As a lawmaker, it is my duty to support and create policies that will benefit all Hoosiers,” Brown said. “Data privacy, cybersecurity and economic development are issues I find very important, especially because of the impact on future innovation and the success of Indiana. I would like to thank TechNet for providing me with this honor and I look forward to continuing my work on these issues as we head into the 2024 legislative session.”

In addition to being named the 2023 Midwest Champion of Innovation, Brown was asked to speak on a panel at the conference where they discussed the intersection of health care and innovation.