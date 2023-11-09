After Son’s Death, Wanted Evansville Man Has Been Arrested in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – According to officials, the search for Taylor Fischer has been ongoing after his 11-month-old son died with fentanyl and several other drugs in his system on September 11th.

Police say that during the investigation, meth, marijuana, and other drugs were found within reach of the child, as well as other siblings.

Fischer was booked into the Allen County jail on Nov. 1st and is currently being held there without bond.

The baby’s mother Kaytlen Dossett, was arrested last month and both are facing charges, including neglect causing death.