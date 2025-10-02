Buckled Up or Busted: Ohio Cracks Down on Seatbelt Scofflaws

Columbus, OH (WOWO) “Buckle Up. Every Trip. Every Time.” That’s the message from the Ohio State Highway Patrol as troopers double down on seatbelt safety across the state.

OSHP says wearing a safety belt remains the single most effective way to save lives in the event of a crash. And the numbers back it up: 2,808 unbelted people have died in crashes since 2020, and 73% of fatal crash victims between 21 and 40 weren’t wearing a seatbelt.

Even though seatbelt violations are considered secondary offenses in Ohio, troopers say they’ll issue citations anytime they pull over a driver for another infraction and discover unbelted occupants.

Governor Mike DeWine emphasized the message, saying:

“Wearing a safety belt is not just a law – it’s a lifesaver.”

Troopers also shared these key safety tips:

Buckle up before you start the car – and make sure everyone else is, too.

Check the fit – belts should lie across your chest and hips, not your neck or stomach.

Secure children correctly using car seats or booster seats that match their age and size.

Set the example – especially for young passengers.

Colonel Charles A. Jones, OSHP superintendent, noted,

“A seatbelt can be the difference between a minor injury and a fatal outcome.”

The Patrol has issued over 340,000 citations for safety belt and child restraint violations in just the past few years. They say they’re committed to continued enforcement and raising awareness — with the goal of reducing preventable fatalities on Ohio roads.

To report impaired drivers or roadside emergencies, Ohioans can dial #677 from their mobile phones.