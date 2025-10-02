October 2, 2025
Indianapolis, In (WOWO) The Indiana Army National Guard just made military history — 3D printing from a Black Hawk helicopter while in flight.

The in-air experiment took place at Camp Atterbury, where the Guard successfully printed precision drone parts mid-flight, demonstrating that complex components can be manufactured on demand — even during a mission.

Military leaders say the breakthrough could revolutionize battlefield logistics by slashing reliance on long, vulnerable supply chains. Instead of waiting for parts, troops could print exactly what they need, when and where they need it.

Officials say this airborne printing milestone is just one step in a broader push to modernize and streamline military readiness using advanced technology.

