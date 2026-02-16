February 16, 2026
Burglary Theory in Missing Guthrie Case 'Ridiculously Rare' says Law Enforcement Source

by Macy Gray

TUCSON, Ariz. – New reports attributing Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance to a burglary gone wrong were disputed by a law enforcement source Sunday, as investigators pushed back on what they say is not the leading theory in the case.

The source said the latest theory behind the missing 84-year-old’s disappearance is not currently the prevailing view among investigators.

“This is not the working theory inside the unit,” the source said before pushing back further on the burglary narrative, noting that nighttime residential burglaries are uncommon.

Investigators searching the grounds of Nancy Guthrie's property in the Catalina Foothills.

A law enforcement source quickly threw cold water on reports attributing Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance to a burglary gone wrong. (Ty ONeil/AP Photo)

The source also questioned whether Guthrie’s home would have been a likely burglary target.

“We don’t have any indication that [Guthrie] really kept anything valuable there and if this was a burglary gone wrong, they don’t take the victim with them usually,” the source said.

“I guess anything is possible but my gut says it’s something else entirely.”

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos also addressed the new report by a local Arizona TV news reporter which claimed an inside source said investigators now believe the case was a “burglary gone wrong.”

Nancy Guthrie and Savannah Guthrie posing together for a photo.

An undated photo of Nancy Guthrie and Savannah Guthrie provided by NBC in repsonse to the disappearance of the 84 year-old mother of the Today Show host. (Courtesy of NBC)

The report also said DNA evidence collected from a Range Rover found outside a Culver’s restaurant on Friday is being tested and alleged that many investigators believe Nancy Guthrie is still alive.

“It did not come from us. No idea and even though that is one of many possibilities, we would never speculate such a thing. We will let the evidence take us to motive,” the sheriff told Fox News correspondent Matt Finn.

Separately, the FBI confirmed that a black glove recovered last week appears to match the one worn by the man seen on surveillance video at Guthrie’s Tucson-area home.

A member of the Pima County Sheriff's Department standing by a truck and looking towards Nancy Guthrie‘s house.

DNA evidence collected from a Range Rover found outside a Culver’s restaurant on Friday is reportedly being tested. (Ty ONeil/AP Photo)

According to a statement provided to Arizona’s Family on Sunday, the glove was found about two miles from Guthrie’s home in a roadside field. The glove was sent to a private lab in Florida on Thursday and arrived Friday.

Federal officials said preliminary DNA profile results were received Saturday, and investigators are now awaiting quality control and official confirmation before uploading the DNA profile into the FBI’s national Combined DNA Index System, or CODIS.

“The one with the DNA profile recovered is different and appears to match the gloves of the subject in the surveillance video,” the FBI said in its statement.

Savannah Guthrie also released a new video Sunday as the search for her mother entered its 15th day.

