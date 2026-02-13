Cake and Bread Mixes Pulled From Stores in Nationwide FDA Recall

DALLAS, TX. (WOWO) The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has elevated a recall of cake and bread mixes from Dallas-based B.C. Williams Bakery Service to a Class I designation, its most serious warning. A Class I recall is issued when there is a reasonable probability that using a product could cause serious illness or death.

The recall affects 866 bags, packaged in 50-pound units, including:

Spice Cake Mix — Batch 221

Bread and Roll Mix — Lots #072225-217 through #101725-209

Swiss Chocolate Cake Mix — Lots #072925-220 and #071825-36

These products may contain undeclared milk, a common allergen that can cause reactions ranging from vomiting and hives to life-threatening anaphylaxis.

It is unclear where the recalled products were distributed or if any injuries have been reported. Consumers with milk allergies are strongly advised not to use these mixes.

The recall comes amid a wave of nationwide food safety alerts, including contaminated Diet Coke and Pringles products and cans of Genova Yellowfin Tuna that were mistakenly shipped to stores despite a prior recall.

B.C. Williams Bakery Service has not yet responded to requests for comment.