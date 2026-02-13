February 13, 2026
Local NewsNational News

225,000 Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram Vehicles at Risk

by Brian Ford0
the interior of a car with a steering wheel and dashboard

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WOWO) The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is warning drivers not to operate vehicles with unrepaired Takata air bag recalls.

The recall affects roughly 225,000 Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram vehicles. According to NHTSA, defective Takata air bags have been linked to 28 deaths and at least 400 injuries in the United States. The agency says even minor crashes can trigger air bag explosions that may be fatal or cause life-altering injuries. Older vehicles are at higher risk because older air bags are more likely to rupture.

Owners of affected vehicles are urged to contact their local dealership immediately to schedule a free repair. Affected models include: Dodge Ram (2003–2010), Dodge Durango (2004–2009), Dodge Dakota (2005–2011), Dodge Magnum (2005–2008), Dodge Charger (2006–2015), Chrysler Aspen (2007–2009), Dodge Challenger (2008–2014), Chrysler 300 (2005–2015), Jeep Wrangler (2007–2016), and Mitsubishi Raider (2006–2009).

NHTSA provides several ways to check for recalls. Drivers can use the agency’s Recalls Lookup Tool with their license plate number or vehicle identification number. The SaferCar app can check automatically, and signing up for NHTSA Alerts notifies owners of future recalls.

Owners should take immediate action to repair any affected air bags to reduce the risk of injury or death.

Related posts

One in serious condition after Sunday afternoon shooting

Darrin Wright

Gladieux charged with battery

Darrin Wright

Winter Storm Drops About Seven Inches of Snow on Fort Wayne

Kayla Blakeslee

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.