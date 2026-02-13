225,000 Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram Vehicles at Risk

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WOWO) The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is warning drivers not to operate vehicles with unrepaired Takata air bag recalls.

The recall affects roughly 225,000 Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram vehicles. According to NHTSA, defective Takata air bags have been linked to 28 deaths and at least 400 injuries in the United States. The agency says even minor crashes can trigger air bag explosions that may be fatal or cause life-altering injuries. Older vehicles are at higher risk because older air bags are more likely to rupture.

Owners of affected vehicles are urged to contact their local dealership immediately to schedule a free repair. Affected models include: Dodge Ram (2003–2010), Dodge Durango (2004–2009), Dodge Dakota (2005–2011), Dodge Magnum (2005–2008), Dodge Charger (2006–2015), Chrysler Aspen (2007–2009), Dodge Challenger (2008–2014), Chrysler 300 (2005–2015), Jeep Wrangler (2007–2016), and Mitsubishi Raider (2006–2009).

NHTSA provides several ways to check for recalls. Drivers can use the agency’s Recalls Lookup Tool with their license plate number or vehicle identification number. The SaferCar app can check automatically, and signing up for NHTSA Alerts notifies owners of future recalls.

Owners should take immediate action to repair any affected air bags to reduce the risk of injury or death.