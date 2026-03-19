Chain Reaction Crash Leaves Two Hurt in Elkhart County

ELKHART COUNTY, IND. (WOWO) Two people were injured in a four-vehicle crash early Tuesday morning in Elkhart County.

Authorities say the crash happened just before 5:30 a.m. near the intersection of County Road 2 and County Road 37. Investigators say an 18-year-old driver traveling east on County Road 2 crossed the center line and collided head-on with a Jeep.

A second vehicle, driven by a 62-year-old Elkhart man, was also traveling east and stopped behind the initial crash. Authorities say the situation escalated when a westbound Buick, driven by a 34-year-old man from White Pigeon, rear-ended the Jeep.

The impact pushed the Jeep into the roadway, striking the 18-year-old driver as he was outside his vehicle. Investigators say the Buick then crossed the center line and collided head-on with the stopped vehicle, according to WSBT 22.

Both drivers involved in the initial head-on crash were injured. Their conditions have not been released. The crash remains under investigation.