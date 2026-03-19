March 19, 2026
Indiana NewsLocal News

Speed, Alcohol Suspected in Garrett Crash

by Brian Ford0
DeKalb County Sheriff

DEKALB COUNTY, IND. (WOWO) A 33-year-old Garrett man was injured in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday evening in DeKalb County.

Deputies responded around 6:44 p.m. to the 1700 block of County Road 54, where a westbound Chevrolet Blazer left the roadway for unknown reasons. The vehicle struck multiple small trees before coming to rest in a field.

The driver, identified as Nathan Kahl of Garrett, suffered an abrasion to his head and was treated at the scene before being transported by emergency medical services to a local hospital, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators say deputies observed signs of possible impairment and initiated an operating while intoxicated investigation. Preliminary findings indicate that speed and alcohol may have been contributing factors.

The investigation remains ongoing, and results of the OWI inquiry are pending.

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