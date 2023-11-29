November 29, 2023
Chenery Set To Announce Bid For Allen County Treasurer Today

by Michael McIntyre0

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO):  A new name is set to enter the race for Allen County Treasurer.  It is expected that later today current Allen County Chief Deputy Treasurer, Samantha Chenery will officially announce her candidacy for the 2024 primary election in the race for Allen County Treasurer.

Chenery currently serves Allen County as the Chief Deputy Treasurer a position that she has held for the past 3 years. Chenery holds a Masters of Science in Finance Degree from Indiana University Kelley School of Business and holds a certification as a Public Manager. Chenery has 15 total years of experience in public service finance. William Royce has served as Allen County Treasurer since 2016.

