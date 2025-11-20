Chicago Man Faces Federal Terrorism Charge After Setting Woman on Fire on CTA Blue Line Train

CHICAGO — A Chicago man with a decades-long criminal history is now facing a federal terrorism charge after authorities say he set a woman on fire in a random attack aboard a CTA Blue Line train earlier this week.

Federal prosecutors on Wednesday filed a 13-page criminal complaint against Lawrence Reed, 50, charging him with a terrorist attack or other violence against a mass transportation system — a federal offense that carries a potential maximum sentence of life in prison.

The charges stem from a violent incident Monday night, just before 9:30 p.m., as a northbound Blue Line train approached the Clark and Lake station in the Loop. According to investigators, the 26-year-old victim was seated in the middle of the train car, focused on her phone, when Reed approached from behind, holding a bottle later determined to be filled with gasoline.

Authorities allege Reed poured the liquid over the woman’s head and body and attempted to ignite it. The victim ran toward the front of the train, but Reed chased her, eventually lighting the bottle and using it to set her on fire. Surveillance video reviewed by investigators reportedly shows the woman engulfed in flames as she fell to the floor trying to extinguish the fire.

U.S. Attorney Andrew Boutros described the video as “difficult to watch” and called the attack “vicious and brutal.” He credited two passengers on the platform with putting out the flames once the train doors opened and the victim collapsed.

The woman remains hospitalized in critical condition with severe burns to her face and body.

Surveillance trail and arrest

Federal investigators say Reed purchased gasoline roughly 20 minutes before the attack at a Citgo station on West Harrison Street. Surveillance footage captured him wearing the same clothes seen in the train video.

Chicago police arrested Reed late Tuesday morning near Washington Street. Prosecutors say Reed had burn injuries on his right hand and made spontaneous statements, including “burn [expletive]” and “burn alive [expletive],” while being transported to the detective division.

On Wednesday, Reed was transferred to federal custody and brought to his initial court appearance. Prosecutors said he spat on federal agents and repeatedly interrupted the judge, declaring himself guilty while refusing legal representation. Reed also claimed to be a resident of China and requested that the Chinese consulate be notified.

A detention hearing is set for Friday morning.

A long and violent record

Reed has been arrested 71 times in Cook County since the mid-1990s, with 13 convictions, including domestic battery, assault, and aggravated arson. Court records show he was on pretrial release for allegedly assaulting a hospital social worker in August and had previously been convicted of using gasoline to start a fire at the Thompson Center in 2020.

Authorities also confirm Reed is a suspect in an unrelated attempted arson outside Chicago’s City Hall last Friday.

“Lawrence Reed had no business being on the streets,” said Christopher Amon, Special Agent in Charge of the ATF’s Chicago Field Division. “Reed had plenty of second chances, and as a result, you have an innocent victim fighting for her life.”

Federal attention and public safety concerns

The attack has drawn national attention, including from Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, who referenced the case in a statement urging cities to prioritize transit safety.

Local officials emphasized the randomness of the attack and commended passengers who intervened to help the victim escape the flames.

“This was a young woman minding her own business,” Boutros said. “What happened to her is unthinkable.”

The investigation continues

Federal prosecutors say the terrorism charge was filed due to the attack occurring on a public transportation system and the use of fire as a weapon. If the victim dies, Boutros noted, the case could become death-eligible under federal law.

Reed remains detained without bond until Friday’s hearing. Authorities are continuing to review evidence and interview witnesses.

The identity of the victim has not been released at the request of her family.